Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami To Kushal-Andy; Some Of The Nastiest Fights In The House

Bigg Boss 13 has been garnering several headlines this time due to numerous reasons. Such is the popularity of this season that the makers have also decided to extend the season by five weeks. But if the season is gaining more and more prominence this season, it has to because of the countless controversies and the ugly fights inside the house. The contestants seem to have left no stone unturned to lash out at each other during the tasks or the nomination process. These fights have often led to physical brawls between the contestants too. Here are some contestants who made several headlines for getting violent inside the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Unhappy With Shehnaaz Gill's Slap To Sidharth Shukla

Here are the contestants who got violent with their fights inside the house

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

These two have created a ruckus with their fights right since the first day. The Dil Se Dil Tak actors have clearly brought their grudge inside the house. Their recent fight got so ugly that Rashami threw hot tea in Sidharth's clothes on which he retaliated by doing the same. When Arhaan Khan tried to intervene, Sidharth also went on to tear his shirt.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon was known for his fiery stint in the show Bigg Boss 7. His romantic relationship with fellow contestant Gauahar Khan had also grabbed him many headlines. He got into an ugly fight with VJ Andy where he even grabbed him by the neck. This was because Andy had passed some derogatory comments against Gauahar.

Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss. He graced the show during its third season. He was evicted from the show after throwing a bottle on Rohit Verma. The bottle eventually hit Shamita Shetty which caused great chaos inside the house.

Pooja Misra

Pooja Misra is still known for her controversial stint in Bigg Boss 5. She got herself embroiled in lots of nasty fights inside the house. But she shocked the viewers when she lashed out at Shonali Nagrani and threatened to hit her. The contestant also broke the broom in the whole process.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

These two are known for their strong bond in the house. However recently these two were also at loggerheads with each other sometime. It all started when Mahira slapped Paras after her fight with Rashami and Asim. Paras got enraged with her and revealed that he disliked women who hit men and his self-respect is of utmost importance to him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Reveals Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehnaaz Gill For The Game?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: The Fight Is On! Shehenaaz Gill Refuses To Save Mahira Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.