Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Unhappy With Shehnaaz Gill's Slap To Sidharth Shukla

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which has created buzz among the viewers for its endless fights and drama, has also won the hearts of its audience for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable chemistry. The love-hate relationship between the duo has been one of the highlights of the show and the audience has been in amazement of SidNaaz’s bond.

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, however, came as a big shock for all the SidNaaz fans after Shehnaaz was seen slapping Sidharth on the show.

According to the promo of the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz, who was irritated by Sidharth’s constant teasing and poking, eventually ended up hitting Sidharth. While this incident will likely change the SidNaaz’s bond forever, fans are still hoping that things should not change between the two and it should just be a part of their small arguments.

Joining to the league, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth came forward and expressed her shock over the recent promo and stated that Shehnaaz went a little over the board this time. She also mentioned that it is high time that the Punjabi singer confesses her feelings towards Sidharth. She wrote in her tweet that she loves Sana a lot and likes her gameplay but this time it was a little too much.

Sambhavna's tweet:

Though i love Sana but today was a little too much..She need to understand things aur agar pyaar hai toh bhi bol do..Atleast pata toh chale saamne waale ko#ChampionSidShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 5, 2020

Just hoping its not true what i just saw in promo..Sana slapped shukla..Wtf..Is she in love with him?? #ChampionSidShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 5, 2020

Recently, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen pumping Shehnaaz against Sidharth. In fact, the two have been making plans to break Sidharth and Sana’s bond. Now audience wonders if this incident will mark the end of Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s relationship on Bigg Boss 13. Besides, knowing that Sidharth is a bit short-tempered it will be interesting to see how he will react to Shehnaaz’s slap.

