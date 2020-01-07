Bigg Boss 13: The Fight Is On! Shehenaaz Gill Refuses To Save Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and obviously entertainment. It has become so popular that the finale of the show has been extended by five more weeks. The dynamics of the show have been changing since day one and hence it is difficult to predict anything.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She has also been tagged as a flipper as she keeps changing her side every now and then. The 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' has received many praises and appreciation not only by fans but even by the celebrities.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen changing the game tactics by not supporting Mahira Sharma.

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 13 sees the beginning of the nomination process. All the contestants are asked to save a contestant. Arti and Paras can be seen taking Mahira’s name. However, Shehnaaz Gill denies to save her and her decision changed the entire game. In the video, Mahira is seen telling Shehnaaz, ‘Mereko iski awaaz se chidd machti hai’.

Paras can be seen saying that Shehnaaz is showing her true personality. Shehnaaz near the dining area is seen having a conversation where she says if Mahira does not fear nomination then why she wants to save herself. She is also seen taunting people saying ‘Tumhare jaise ko game mai sikhati hu’. Even Shehnaaz Gill’s best friend Sidharth Shukla can be seen turning against her saying ‘Aaj nahi toh Kal tutegi’.

Check out the Bigg boss 13 promo here:

