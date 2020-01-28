Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 27, 2020 | #Sidnaaz Is Back

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Pulling Sidharth And Rashami's Leg Will Leave You In Splits

Bigg Boss 13 – January 27, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode started as Rashami hilariously told Siddharth and Mahira that she always got caught whenever she stole something. Siddharth also jokingly said that she should steal bigger things so that everyone knows. Siddharth and Rashami had a conversation with each other wherein she said that she is thinking about how he is noticing her and taking care of her suddenly. Rashami also asked him whether he is doing everything for the sake of the game to which he replied in the negative.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Jan 25 & 26 | Shefali Jariwala Evicted

Asim tried to clear things with Siddharth and also apologised to him for the previous fights. Asim said that this thing is bothering him and Siddharth. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz told Siddharth that she was hurt because of him. On being asked the reason, she said that he stayed with those people whom she does not like.

Shehnaaz also said how Siddharth made others stop her during one of the tasks. Siddharth said that Shehnaaz was not in his team because of which he did the same. Both of them also tried to clear things out with each other. Bigg Boss informed the housemates that the punishment term of Paras and Vishal for cancelling tasks is finally over. However, they were also informed about certain rules and regulations which had been broken by a few housemates.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 16 | Housemates Got Emotional

Thereafter, they were shown a clipping of Vishal, Asim and Rashami discussing nominations and doing calculations about ousting Paras, Arti and others during tasks. Shehnaaz tried to talk to Siddharth but he said that he will talk to her the other day. However, he did talk to her, after which Shehnaaz asked him whether he missed talking to her. The two of them hugged each other after that.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 16 | Housemates Got Emotional

Next, it was time for the nominations task where the housemates had to keep track of time inside the nomination dome. The ones who were not able to keep track of the time will end up getting nominated. Arti, Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Vishal ended up getting nominated. Later, Siddharth and Shehnaaz tried to clear things out.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.