Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Pulling Sidharth And Rashami's Leg Will Leave You In Splits

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing with each passing episode. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted trophy. With some countless altercations and spats in the latest episode, the vibe in the house is also extremely tense.

However, this throwback video of contestant Shehnaaz Gill pulling the leg of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will definitely remind you of some light moments which took place inside the house. The video has Shehnaaz Gill inquiring about the show Dil Se Dil Tak to Rashami Desai in the kitchen area where even her co-star from the show, Sidharth is present.

Shehnaaz has an epic reaction about the show Dil Se Dil Tak

Rashami clears her queries by saying that she and Sidharth played a married couple in the show who were unable to have a child. Shehnaaz instantly replies that if they were unable to have a baby on the show, they can 'make' on here, inside the house.

To this, both Rashami and Sidharth have an epic reaction. Shehnaaz also apologises to Rashami while laughing uncontrollably that she did not intend anything wrong with the statement. Shehnaaz also jokingly added that if she would have been the lead cast of the show, she would have definitely asked the makers to give her a child on the show.

Shehnaaz tells that she will try to bring Sidharth and Rashami together

Shehnaaz further tells Rashami that she and Sidharth really look good together. She also says that if she gets an opportunity, then she will definitely try to bring them closer. The irony is that Shehnaaz soon turned out to be the director of Sidharth and Rashami's Dil Se Dil Tak music video which they recreated inside the house. It will be interesting to see that amidst such a competitive atmosphere, if fans get to witness such light moments again inside the house.

Video Courtesy: Entertainment Tadka YouTube Channel

