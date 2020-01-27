Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana To Revisit The House To Confess Her Feelings For Asim Riaz?

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title. Several romances have blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house over the years, the current season is also no exception. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s equation never fails to make headlines.

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant. The Punjabi star became very close to Asim Riaz in the house. When Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, it left Asim devasted. He also openly confessed his feelings for her. As per recent reports, Himanshi Khurana will revisit the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet Asim Riaz. The report further suggests that Bigg Boss 13 will have a family week once again. But this time the Bigg Boss 13 contestants will get to meet their near and dear ones like friends and siblings.

Reportedly, Himanshi Khurana is entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim’s family this time. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants will be accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother, Arti Singh’s sister-in-law, Mahira Sharma’s brother, and Sidharth Shukla’s sister. It is also rumoured that Himanshi Khurana is planning to confess her feelings to Asim Riaz and disclose the reason behind her and her ex-boyfriend's break up.

Recently, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was seen telling Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana’s boyfriend Chow has broken up with her. The duo was going to get married, however, they called it splits. Salman Khan also advised Asim Riaz to be there for Himanshi Khurana. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

