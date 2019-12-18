Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta And Asim Riaz Get Into An Ugly Fight During The Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing many controversies and unexpected twists with the recent episodes. There have been some changing equations between the contestants since the first day. Vikas Gupta who entered the house as a proxy of Devoleena Bhattacharjee had brought some interesting changes in the game plan. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant also formed a close bond with some of the contestants in the house. One of them was Asim Riaz whom Vikas also gave the 'friend' tag in one of the tasks. But it seems that all is not well between the two of them. Further things got worse between them in the recent captaincy task.

Vikas and Asim fight during the captaincy task

Recently, Vikas also got upset on Asim for an alleged homophobic comment made by him. It all started when Asim was looking for razors. He asked Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh about the kind of razors they will need. He later asked Vikas if he needs an aloe vera based razor and also smirked reportedly. This did not go down well with Vikas who also confronted Asim over his statements. The two once again engaged in an ugly fight during the captaincy task. Asim and Vikas were pitted against each other as they were in two opposing teams.

Shefali and Rashami lock horns with each other during the task

Asim tried snatching the bell from Vikas after which he accused Asim of pushing him badly. However, Asim denied these allegations. It looks like things have turned ugly between these two. The captaincy task also saw a nasty fight between Shefali Bagga and Rashami Desai. Shefali's team members ask her to quit the game which does not go down well with her. She also tells Sidharth Shukla who is the sanchalak of the task that she does not agree with the decision of her team members. Shefali particularly goes on to blame Rashami, particularly for everyone ganging up against her. She gets into a nasty fight with Rashami and Madhurima during the task. Rashami also goes on to break a plate out of frustration. Shefali Bagga also goes on to break all the task properties so that it gets cancelled eventually.

