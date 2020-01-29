Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Calls Shefali Jariwala Sidharth Shukla's 'puppet'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala was recently evicted from the house. Ever since her elimination, Shefali Jariwala has been making some shocking statements on Asim Riaz. But it seems like Shefali’s statements haven't gone down well with ex-Bigg Boss winner, Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa Shinde has been very vocal about her opinion on Bigg Boss 13. First, Shilpa expressed her disagreement with the makers as she was not invited by Bigg Boss during one of the tasks, for which Hina Khan was the judge. And now, Shilpa Shinde has spoken up again, this time slamming evicted contestant Shefali Jariwala. Shefali has been constantly criticising Asim Riaz in all her media interviews and now Shilpa has called her out for the same.

Shefali has said that there was no friendship left between her and Asim. She also went on to reveal that Asim had been hitting on her initially. Shefali mentioned that though it wasn't direct, everybody in the Bigg Boss 13 house had sensed his behaviour towards her. Shilpa recently commented on Jariwala’s statements calling her ‘Sidharth’s puppet’.

Shefali also emphasised saying that she made it very clear to him that she is not only elder to him but also happily married, and is not interested in him. Further, she revealed that due to her rejection with Asim, he shifted his focus on Himanshi and tried his luck on her. But Shilpa Shinde lashed out on Shefali and said that all her claims against Asim are not true. She also added saying that Shefali is just trying to demean Asim and is shifting him to the negative limelight.

Shilpa Shide added by saying that she has watched a couple of episodes where the Shefali and Asim were not only sharing the same bed but also hugging each other. She said that just because Shefali is not supporting Asim now, she doesn't get the right to utter gibberish and bad things about him. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

