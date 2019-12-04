Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Gets Locked Up In The House, To Stay There For 2 Weeks?

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons amongst viewers and it is so popular that the makers have also extended the season for 5 weeks. Now, to spice things up even more, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has reportedly entered the house and will be staying there for a few days. According to media reports, Vikas entered the house on Tuesday and his appearance will be aired on Wednesday. Vikas recently quoted a tweet which spoke about his entry on the show and tweeted saying, 'Really Is This True?' which made his fans extremely excited.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

A picture of Vikas Gupta from the set of the show has been going viral on social media

Reportedly, a picture of Vikas from the sets of Bigg Boss 13 had been going viral on social media. The picture had Vikas sitting on a chair while clad in a grey kurta pyjama. There is also a telephone kept beside him in the picture. The picture might suggest that Vikas will call some housemates and give them interesting as well as some challenging tasks to perform inside the house. Reportedly, Vikas will stay in the house for about two weeks until contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee does not return to the show after recovering from her backache.

Really 😃 Is This True ????? https://t.co/FfHL6sYfLk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 3, 2019

#VikasGupta on the sets of #BiggBoss13 #BB13



RT If you are excited about his entry pic.twitter.com/T9YQor27fy — Reality Post (@TheRealityPost) December 4, 2019

Vikas Gupta earlier graced the show during its eleventh season

Devoleena had to exit the house last week as she was advised bed rest owing to her medical condition. The recent episode also saw the entry of three wildcard contestants in the house, which consisted of Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan who entered the house for the second time along with Madhurima Tuli, who entered for the first time. Madhurima had a tumultuous relationship with contestant Vishal Aditya Singh in the past. Vikas had won several hearts during the eleventh season of Bigg Boss where he was one of the finalists along with Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Vikas had also revealed in an earlier interview with a publication that he was confident that he would reach the top two. He further said that his co-contestant Shilpa Shinde was popular as she has worked in the industry for 15 years while he made an identity for himself within 105 days.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For December 03, 2019 | Twist In The Nominations

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.