Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Gets Flirty With Mahira Sharma, Is Madhurima Jealous?

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. Such was the love that the show was getting that the makers have decided to extend the show by five weeks. The season also saw the entry of wild card contestants namely Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan and Madhurima Tuli. However, the entry of Madhurima made contestant Vishal Aditya Singh a little uncomfortable considering that the two had been in a relationship and had separated on a bad note. The fans started expecting some major drama unfolding between the two inside the house as the two had also fought in the reality dance show, Nach Baliye.

Vishal can be seen flirting with Mahira as his ex, Madhurima looks on

But it seems like Vishal wants to make Madhurima jealous for which the housemate can be seen taking Mahira Sharma's help. In one of the latest promos of the show, the viewers can see Vishal engaging in flirty banter with Mahira. Vishal can be seen telling Mahira that he would love to see a bindi on her forehead and she dutifully complies to his wishes. Meanwhile, the tension can be seen arising as Madhurima is watching the whole act while sitting on a sofa near them. She is seen smiling while watching the whole scenario and the viewers are left wondering if she is jealous of Mahira and Vishal's banter.

Vishal confessed that he broke up with Madhurima as she got abusive in their relationship

It seems that Vishal has put up with this whole act to make his ex Madhurima jealous. Vishal could be seen confessing to Shehnaaz Gill that he still has feelings for Madhurima but she got aggressive as well as abusive in their relationship which led them to separate on an ugly note. It will be interesting to see how their camaraderie unfolds inside the house. The viewers are also wondering whether the banter between Vishal and Mahira are hinting towards something real.

