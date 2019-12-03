BB 13: Madhurima Tuli Talks About Her 'abusive' Relationship With Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13 wild card entry Vishal Aditya Singh was surprised seeing his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli enter the Bigg Boss house. During the task, Vishal was supposed to ignore Madhurima but instead, he opened the door for her on her way out. Thereafter the contestants started to tease Vishal about his love for Madhurima. As Rashami also said that was kind of him to have opened the door for her. On the other hand, Madhurima who was watching the developments from a secret room said that it was a sweet gesture.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Is Salman Khan Going To Launch Sidharth Shukla In Bollywood?

The silence is broken

After remaining silent for a long time, Vishal admitted that he still loves Madhurima. He said that he never denied that he loves her and said that he respects her and loves her and when asked if she has moved on he replied saying we have moved on. He also mentioned it to Shehnaaz he had issues with Madhurima and their relationship was abusive.

Vishal never thought that there was any scope for a reunion between him and Madhurima. And when the contestants told him to not rule out the possibility, he said that the four months he had spent with her during the reality show Nach Baliye were the longest amount of time he spent with her. He also never thought that any of this would have happened.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Enters The House As The New Wild Card

The two participated on Nach Baliye season 9 and their fights became the talk of the town. In an interview with a leading news portal, Madhurima said that she did not want to go to Bigg Boss for Vishal. She also said that they have moved on and there is nothing between them but the audience wants to see more of them, they are still in hopes that the duo gets back together. She also thinks that she and Vishal need closure. Whatever is between them ends properly and everyone is at peace. She also stated that the two were not always fighting on Nach Baliye they also had some chemistry which she feels the audience liked. Madhurima also said that when she was offered Bigg Boss she did not take it up at the start because she was traumatised with their ugly fights and did not expect Vishal to behave with her in this way. They also had many issues which made her sceptical to take up Bigg Boss.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Confirms Returning To The Show

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla To Get A Lucrative Hike For The Extended 5 Weeks?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.