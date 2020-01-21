Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Confesses He Is Still Not Over Madhurima Tuli

The latest fight that took place between former lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh managed to shake the Bigg Boss 13 house which also led to the host Salman Khan give a harsh punishment to Madhurima and evict her from the house. While fans were sure that this is the end of Vishal and Madhurima's relationship for good now, it seems now that Vishal is still not over Madhurima. The Chandrakanta actor confessed in the latest episode to Shehnaaz Gill that somewhere he is still not over Madhurima and has a soft corner for her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Disappointed By Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh's Violent Fight

Vishal and Madhurima's fight was criticized by the viewers

Shehnaaz also asked him if he was relieved after she left the house to which he disagreed. Vishal told her that he never wanted Madhurima to leave. This must have come across as a surprise to the viewers who were sure that this is the end of 'ViRima's relationship. When Madhurima was quipped in an interview with an online portal post her eviction on whether she still sees a future with Vishal, both professionally or personally, she flatly refused to this. She revealed that she does not want to be associated with Vishal in any manner in the future. Vishal and Madhurima's fight received a lot of backlash from the viewers.

Madhurima started hitting Vishal with a frying pan

For those who are unaware of the fight, Madhurima Tuli called Vishal Aditya Singh ‘Behenji’, which infuriated him. Despite him asking Madhurima to stop using such words for him, she did not listen to his warnings. Angered by her behaviour, Vishal Aditya Singh went on to throw water at Madhurima. She threw water on him as well and the splashing of water back and forth continued for some time despite Bigg Boss warning them. Things soon turned violent between them. Madhurima shocked everyone when she crossed the line and started hitting Vishal with a frying pan as he was filling water. She kept on hitting Vishal until the pan broke.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Host Salman Khan Lashes Out At Madhurima Tuli Before Telling Her To Leave

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Evicted Contestant Madhurima Tuli Gets THIS Surprise After Reaching Home

Image Courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram, Madhurima Tuli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.