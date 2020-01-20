Bigg Boss 13: Host Salman Khan Lashes Out At Madhurima Tuli Before Telling Her To Leave

Bigg Boss 13's host Salman Khan lashing out at some or the other contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes has become quite normal now. Every weekend, due to the violent and inappropriate behaviour of the contestants, Salman loses his control. For this week, contestants Madhurima Tuli and Paras Chhabra were on the point black. On one side, Salman revealed the truth about Paras Chhabra's game plan, whereas, on the other side, he burst out on Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh for the violence they created inside the house. He asked Madhurima Tuli to leave the Bigg Boss 13's house.

In the previous week's episode, after a word spat with Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli lost her cool and started hitting Vishal with a frying pan continuously for a while. Before the incident happened, Vishal Aditya Singh threw water on Madhurima Tuli when she was constantly poking him by referring him as Behenji. Bigg Boss warned them to not throw things at each other earlier too. But even after the warning when Vishal threw water on Madhurima, she went to the kitchen area and started hitting him with a frying pan. After the incident, Bigg Boss locked both of them in jail.

In the promo released earlier, the audience and fans were confused and excited to know what will happen next. However, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan asked Madhurima Tuli to leave the house as the show's concept doesn't tolerate the violent behaviour. He also supported and explained why they are not evicting Vishal Aditya Singh. He pointed out that throwing water doesn't break any rule and that Vishal can continue in the show.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan added a pinch of fun in the episode. They played a few games and entertained the audience with the Bigg Boss 13's contestants. While promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2, they pointed out Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's bonding as a different version of love.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter*)

