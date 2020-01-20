Bigg Boss 13: Evicted Contestant Madhurima Tuli Gets THIS Surprise After Reaching Home

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the Bigg Boss house due to violent behaviour. The latest fight that took place between former lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh has shaken not only the Bigg Boss 13 house, both also the fans. Madhurima and Vishal have been at loggerheads since the two were put into the Bigg Boss 13 house. They were often seen hurling abuses at each other and insulting each other. However, things went to an extreme when Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan.

While Salman Khan said that Madhurima’s violent behaviour won’t be tolerated in the house, he also told Vishal that he was poking her to go to an extreme. Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with Madhurima Tuli’s exit from the house. Madhurima wasn’t allowed to say her goodbyes and was asked to leave the house directly.

Madhurima’s bittersweet welcome

According to the latest update, Madhurima has gone back to her house and her welcome has been bittersweet. While in one video captured by her brother, Madhurima’s mother can be seen crying as she hugs her daughter. Madhurima Tuli posted the video on her Instagram account and asked for forgiveness for her behaviour.

However, the tears were short-lived as Madhurima received a sweet surprise from her family. In another video shared by the actor on her social media account, her mother had renovated her room before she arrived. Madhurima can be seen pleasantly surprised by the gesture. In the video, Madhurima is seen wearing the same dress that she wore as she exits the Bigg Boss 13 house.

