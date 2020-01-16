Bigg Boss 13: Fans Disappointed By Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh's Violent Fight

The latest fight that took place between former lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh has shaken not only the Bigg Boss 13 house, both also the fans. Madhurima and Vishal have been at loggerheads since the two were put into the Bigg Boss 13 house. They were often seen hurling abuses at each other and insulting each other. However, things went to an extreme when Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan.

Madhurima Tuli called Vishal Aditya Singh ‘Behenji’, which infuriated him. Despite him asking Madhurima to stop using such words for him, she turned a deaf ear to his warnings. Angered by her behaviour, Vishal Aditya Singh threw water at Madhurima. She threw water on him as well and the splashing of water back and forth continued for some time. Bigg Boss intervened and asked them to stop but the pair paid no heed. Madhurima shocked everyone when she crossed the line and hit Vishal with a frying pan as he was filling water. She kept on hitting him until the pan broke. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 have taken to their social media to write about how the spat and violence between the two should end. They also wrote that they are disgusted by the way the couple have behaved.

Fan reactions

Never have they ever both loved each other!!Pyar ke naam pe dhabba hai #ViRima !

Both don't respect each other !and now they have crossed the limits🙄 — Tanushree (@tanupalit) January 15, 2020

I'm NOT supporting physical abuse.

(Ye virima ne khudka hi majak bna ke rakha hai) — SidNaaz 😍 (@DHippergekar) January 16, 2020

I am a fan of #MadhurimaTuli but in this matter I am supporting #VishalAadityaSigh he was in pain ya agar paani dala toh paani dalkar khatam Kar dete Yaar💔 I gusee this is end of #ViRima — Pooja (@_seemetoknowme) January 15, 2020

I really felt bad for this #ViRima couple!! Its lyk that if dat couple is not that strong n popular couple people don't take seriously. After yesterday's incident few were showing there concern rest all were trying to take n make fun of them.

1/2 — BeingEkvik@2512 (@ekvik2512) January 16, 2020

Fans of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal are not happy about the whole fight. While many have said that the fight was instigated by others from the house, most blame Madhurima for it. Fans have asked Bigg Boss 13 to evict Madhurima from the Bigg Boss house. Many have also said that this fight is the end of them as a couple and that any hope of reconciliation between the two has gone out of the window after this fight.

