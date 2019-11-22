Bigg Boss 13: #SidNaaz Fans Go Frenzy After Sidharth And Shehnaaz's Flirty Banter

One of the most popular shows on television, Bigg Boss, is back with its 13th season. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have roped in an unusual cast, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show started airing on television. While every contestant is doing their bit to entertain the audience in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is not lagging behind. In a recent episode of the much-popular show, Shehnaaz expressed her disappointment with Sidharth Shukla, which sparked quite a few rumours about the duo’s relationship. Here are all the details.

Shehnaaz Gill disappointed with Sidharth Shukla

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, singer Shehnaaz Gill’s friendly relationship with fellow housemate and contestant, Sidharth Shukla created headlines, as the duo’s cute banter impressed the fans of the show. Revealing her disappointment with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill remarked that she disliked when Arti Singh, another contestant, took over her bedside, which Gill shared with Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill sarcastically added that Sidharth can speak with Arti rather than her. Fans of the show took to social media to applaud Shehnaz and Sidharth’s bond with each other. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's friendly bond has been constantly creating headlines, as the duo are often seen supporting each other. Take a look at how fans reacted to their banter:

Fan's reaction to Shenaaz-Sidharth's flirty banter

Rest leave on them. Who are we to judge someone. If they want to b with each other .... then well n gud if not we'll still adore them. #SidNaaz #EntertainmentQueenShehnaaz #SidhartShukla — shelly (@shellyskaur1) November 22, 2019

Dont you guys think; sana intentionally told devo about sid and her being loyal and ol. I mean why devo? She indrctly wanted her to stop doin fake drama #SidNaaz #EntertainmentQueenShehnaaz — shelly (@shellyskaur1) November 22, 2019

What a cute sce that was when #Sidnaaz looking at each other on that glass room n talking in sign language eye to eye convo the way @shehnaazshine was blushing it so romantic😍😜 n then @sidharth_shukla tease her "kyun ho gaya na" #Shehnaz why r u so cute😍 #BB13 — Sudesna Mukherjee (@sudesnamukherj3) November 22, 2019

Awwwe!

Mya bola tha #SidharthShukla ne!

"Dil mei aati hai, samjh mei nhi"



"Mai nhi bolta,

Sirf ye bolti hai,aur mai sunta hu"



😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️#SidNaaz is love💕 — Anjali Singh (@aloftAvenger) November 22, 2019

