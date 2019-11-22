The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: #SidNaaz Fans Go Frenzy After Sidharth And Shehnaaz's Flirty Banter

Television News

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz expressed her disappointment with Sidharth Shukla, which sparked quite a few rumours about the duo’s relationship

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

One of the most popular shows on television, Bigg Boss, is back with its 13th season. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have roped in an unusual cast, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show started airing on television. While every contestant is doing their bit to entertain the audience in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is not lagging behind. In a recent episode of the much-popular show, Shehnaaz expressed her disappointment with Sidharth Shukla, which sparked quite a few rumours about the duo’s relationship. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Trend #WeAreWithSidShukla As Sid-Asim's Fight Turns Bitter

Shehnaaz Gill disappointed with Sidharth Shukla

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, singer Shehnaaz Gill’s friendly relationship with fellow housemate and contestant, Sidharth Shukla created headlines, as the duo’s cute banter impressed the fans of the show. Revealing her disappointment with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill remarked that she disliked when Arti Singh, another contestant, took over her bedside, which Gill shared with Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill sarcastically added that Sidharth can speak with Arti rather than her. Fans of the show took to social media to applaud Shehnaz and Sidharth’s bond with each other. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's friendly bond has been constantly creating headlines, as the duo are often seen supporting each other. Take a look at how fans reacted to their banter:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Mother Expresses Her Views On SidLeena's Chemistry

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into A Disagreement

Fan's reaction to Shenaaz-Sidharth's flirty banter

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | 'Parents' Rashami And Hindustani Bhau Gear Up For Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG