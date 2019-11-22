Bigg Boss 13 Voting: Fans Predict This Week's Evictions On Weekend Ka Vaar

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 is approaching, there are many predictions across social media as to who will be the next person to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are giving their blood, sweat, and tears in order to be the top contestants in the show. Fans are also turning very critical and voting for the deserving candidate.

Here are some predictions from Twitter about this week's evictions:

so true..i feel #MahiraSharma is wayyyy better & hv importnce in d show den rashmi! jus hope mahira doesnt gets evicted next! #bb13 — avinash (@avinash30413712) November 22, 2019

How can Anyone Justify #SidharthShukla's Pushes by saying #Asim Provokes. If u get provoked so easily then u don't deserve to be in BB House, Verbal Fights are Allowed In BB But going Physical again and again is not Allowed At All.

SidharhShukla must be thrown on #WeekendKaVaar — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 21, 2019

@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan

What does “tuta himasnhi ka sabar” mean ?

Did Sana deserve the push ?

How can u even support HK in her aggressive violent behaviour

It’s disgusting

Please take a call on HKs behaviour instead of awarding her wit captaincy#EvictHimanshiKhurana — Amulya Prabhu (@amulyaprabhu9) November 22, 2019

Asim is intentionally provoking Sid to raise Hand..if he thinks it will make him famous...he was a unknown guy & will remain the same!! #EvictAsimRiaz immediately before any unwanted incident takes place.. — Rajat (@Rajat15665297) November 21, 2019

How to vote for your favourite contestant:

To vote for your favourite contestant, you will have to register yourself on the Voot app. After logging in, there is a picture in the app of Salman Khan along with the words 'Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant' written in bold. Click on the photo and you will find yourself on the voting page. The page contains pictures of all the nominated contestants. Click on the picture of the contestant you want to save and your vote will be registered.

