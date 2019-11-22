The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Voting: Fans Predict This Week's Evictions On Weekend Ka Vaar

Television News

Bigg Boss 13: Voting for the episode Weekend Ka Vaar is underway with great enthusiasm. Many fans have taken to their social media to predict the evictions.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13 voting

 As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 is approaching, there are many predictions across social media as to who will be the next person to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are giving their blood, sweat, and tears in order to be the top contestants in the show. Fans are also turning very critical and voting for the deserving candidate.

Here are some predictions from Twitter about this week's evictions:

How to vote for your favourite contestant:

To vote for your favourite contestant, you will have to register yourself on the Voot app. After logging in, there is a picture in the app of Salman Khan along with the words 'Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant' written in bold. Click on the photo and you will find yourself on the voting page. The page contains pictures of all the nominated contestants. Click on the picture of the contestant you want to save and your vote will be registered.

