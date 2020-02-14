Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Looks Dapper In These Suave And Classy Suits

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will finally be winning the coveted title. The show has also entertained the audience and viewers for more than four months now and toppled all the popularity charts. But what was once again the main highlight of the show was the host Salman Khan who has once again upped the entertainment level this season with his charisma. The viewers also went gaga over his sartorial choices in Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Rashami: Who Will Win Bigg Boss 13? Fans Predict

Here are some of the best looks of Salman Khan from this season

Chic is the Word

Only Salman can make corporate wear look so good. The Dabangg actor is looking dapper in a red shirt with a black tie which he has paired with a black blazer and a blue handkerchief. He has also opted for grey pants with the whole look. Salman opted for a black belt along with the entire look.

Handsome in Blue

Salman is slaying in this blue attire. He has opted for a dark blue shirt. He paired it with a white lined blazer with a blue handkerchief at the breast pocket. He opted for black pants to go with the entire look.

Swag to the fullest

Salman makes for a visual delight as he opts for a black shirt which he has paired with a brown jacket. The block prints on the jacket are making the look all the more stylish. The Race 3 actor has also opted for brown pants to go along with the look. Are you excited to see his look for the grand finale? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Best Moments Of Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Arti And Rashami Inside House

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Teary-eyed Looking At His Journey With Sidharth Shukla; Watch

Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram, Salman Khan Fan Club Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.