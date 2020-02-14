Bigg Boss 13: Best Moments Of Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Arti And Rashami Inside House

Bigg Boss 13 contestants have seen a lot of ups and downs in 140 days that they spent in the Bigg Boss house. Their journey is almost coming to an end, with the finale of the season being held in two days. Each contestant has had a great journey in the house and hence, Bigg Boss has been showing the contestants the highlights of their stay in the house. Most of the contestants have shown a spectrum of emotions during their stay in the house. Check out the best moments of some of the Bigg Boss 13 housemates.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh volunteered to paint her face and proceeded to apply powder on her face while covering her head with a black cloth. As Sidharth entered the room, he asked Arti to stay behind the bed as he settled on the bed. Ones he was all tucked in, Arti got up from Shehnaaz’s side of the bed and scared her. Shehnaaz was terrified as the rest of the house members enjoyed the show.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz did a rap during the stand-up comedy task as a part of his routine. The uniqueness of his stand-up and the rhyme was appreciated by the audiences. Asim even won the second position for his creativity. He bashed most of the contestants from the house, including Sidharth, Paras, Shehnaaz and Shefali. The stand-up was one of his best moments in the house.

Rashami Desai

For a captaincy task, Rashami Desai dressed up like a mime puppet and on the orders of Paras Chhabra entertained Shehnaaz Gill. She taught Shehnaaz how to dance and also mimicked Arhaan Khan. She looked adorable with the two ponytails and heavy makeup. She cracked the audience up with her witty dance moves.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s flying friend-the crow was one of the most entertaining segments from the show. While many stated that Shehnaaz talking to the crow was one of the highlights of the show. The official channel that airs Bigg Boss 13 made a compilation of the video of Shehnaaz talking to her friend.

Sidharth Shukla

Unlike most times when Sidharth Shukla was seen getting angry or being entertaining, a different side of him was seen by the audience when his mother came into the house. Sidharth was seen getting very emotional when he hugged his mother and kissed her cheeks. He even asked her about how his family was doing. The netizens were impressed to see that Sidharth is a gentle guy, despite his anger.

