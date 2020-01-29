Bigg Boss 13: Asim-Himanshi, Kashmera-Arti; Who Shares The Most Endearing Connection?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster and toppling all the popularity charts. Last night’s episode was full of high octane drama.

The makers have also introduced a new twist in the recent episode where some close family members and friends of the contestants came as 'connections' to support them in the game. The episode was quite an emotional affair as all the housemates were reunited with their near and dear ones. The fans too have been raving about the recent episodes.

Here are some of the endearing reunions which happened in the latest episode

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

It is not hidden from the audience that Asim Riaz has confessed his feelings for Himanshi Khurana several times. The fans too went gaga over their infectious bond. So, all the 'AsiManshi' fans could not help but melt at the sight of Asim and Himanshi reuniting in the latest episode. Asim also proposed Himanshi in front of all the housemates which was truly adorable to witness.

Kashmera Shah and Arti Singh

Arti Singh's reunion with her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was also emotional to witness. Kashmera's fiery demeanour also led her to target all the other housemates who took advantage of Arti's vulnerability. It is inevitable that Kashmera's entry will strengthen Arti's game now. Kashmera and Arti's strong bond was also visible in the episode.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai

Rashami was reunited with her close friend and evicted contestant Devoleena. The two are also known as 'Devoshmi' by their fans. Devoleena turned out to be a huge pillar of strength for Rashami at this point in the game. Which connection did you like the best in the latest episode? Let us know in the comments section.

