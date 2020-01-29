Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Details About Her Breakup To Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long now. Like previous seasons of Bigg Boss, there are contestants in this season too who have developed a love interest for their co-contestant.

Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana in the BB house before she was evicted. However, since Himanshi Khurana was engaged there was no response from her side. Recently, Himanshi entered the BB House to support Asim. While talking to Asim, she talked about all the changes that took place in her life after getting eliminated from the show.

Himanshi Khurrana talks about her previous relationship

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss house for a captaincy task. When she entered the house first, she gave a warm hug to Asim Riaz. After meeting everyone, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had an intense conversation about her past relationship where she shared that her ex-boyfriend is a commoner and has a very conservative mindset. Therefore, it was difficult for him to understand Asim’s activities like the latter constantly expressing his feelings and also getting close to her.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana to revisit the house to confess her feelings for Asim Riaz?

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Netizens celebrate reunion of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana

Himanshi said that when she was evicted from the house, she expected her boyfriend to support her on an emotional level. However, she didn’t receive it from him. So, after, a long time, she decided to stand for herself and call it off. She revealed that the two mutually parted ways and put an end to their nine-year-old relationship.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz asks Himanshi Khurana to marry him; watch video

Himanshi Khurana further talked about her friendship with Asim. She said that she never had any male friends while she was dating Chow, and thus when Asim confessed his feelings about her, she did not know how to react to it. But, as she got a hint about her partner’s situation, she decided to continue the relationship she had or else she would have been taunted for her entire life. She said that her mother is very fond of Asim and loves her a lot.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz blushes as Himanshi Khurrana calls herself his 'Ladyluck'

Image Source: Colors TV Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.