Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Shehnaaz Or Paras-Mahira, Who Is The Potential 'finale Couple'?

Bigg Boss 13 has given the viewers three loved duos who are winning hearts through their beautiful bond and endearing camaraderie. They are none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as well as Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli.

As the finale is inching closer, their rapport is also being tested on Bigg Boss 13. But it will be interesting to see which pair remains the last one standing till the finale of the season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Reveals She Would Happiest If Sidharth Dated Shehnaaz

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Several equations have changed inside the house except for the bond of Paras and Mahira. The two have remained a strong pillar of support for each other even though they underwent difficult times. Even with some slight differences, the two always manage to resolve their conflicts.

One of the highest points of their relationship is that they never showcase their conflicts with each other in front of the other housemates but always appear to be united against their rivals.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

'SidNaaz' as their fans fondly call them, have always managed to gain the centre stage on the show. While Sidharth is the more sensible and matured one, Shehnaaz compliments his maturity with her goofiness and innocence. This is why perhaps these two opposite individuals formed such a strong bond inside the house. While the two, individually, can give their competitors a run for their money with their strong game, the two are even more explosive and endearing at the same time when they are together.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

The former lovebirds surprised everyone when they came across each other once again on the show. Both Vishal and Madhurima share a love-hate relationship in the house but at the end of the day, they always tend to have each other's back.

The two have individually managed to prove people wrong who underestimated them as they have emerged as one of the strongest wild card contestants of this season. It will be interesting to see which duo survives till the finale and managed to strengthen their place in the audience's hearts through their chemistry.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Dig Deeper Into Sidharth-Rashami's Relationship

While these pairs in the Bigg Boss house have gone through major ups and downs, they continue to remain strong, as of yet. Among Shehnaaz-Sidharth, Paras-Mahira, Vishal-Madhurima, who do you think will survive till the finale of Bigg Boss 13?

Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on the television show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Flirts With Madhurima Tuli, Duo Exchange Flying Kisses

Image Courtesy: Colors' Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.