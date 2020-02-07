Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Rashami And Asim’s Combined Net Worth Is Jaw Dropping

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched reality show on Indian television right now. The show will see a nail-biting finale in the coming week. The contenders who are now left competing in the race for the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh. However, contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz have already secured their spot in the finale by becoming the members of the BB Elite Club. If that was not enough, there combined net worth will surely make your eyes pop out.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Trying To Break Arti Singh And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship?

Sidharth Shukla Net Worth

Sidharth is one of the most popular contestants of this season. He is one of the most successful television actors, having worked in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Balika Vadhu, Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabee. He also won the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. His net worth is approximately 1 million dollars (₹ 7 crore).

Asim Riaz Net Worth

Asim's transformation on the show has been very impressive according to fans. From an underdog in the show, he has risen to be one of the most promising contestants of this season. Before his stint on the show, he has done several modelling assignments for several popular brands. Surprisingly, his net worth is coming to a whopping ₹ 10 Crore approximately.

Rashami Desai's net worth

Rashami is one of the most loved and also one of the highest-paid actors of Indian television. She has ruled the television screens for many years with shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and Pari Hoon Main. She has become the third member of the BB Elite Club and has won several fans for her stint on the show. Her net worth is approximately ₹7 crore.

Sidharth-Rashami-Asim Combined Net Worth

Thus, the combined net worth of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai is approximately ₹24 crores. The show Bigg Boss is currently inching towards its finale with each passing episode. The finale will reportedly be on February 15, 2020. Are you excited to see who will emerge as the winner? Let us know in the comments section.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites / media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Grooms Sidharth Shukla In A Hilarious Video; Watch

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Admits That She Is Attached To Shehnaaz Gill

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.