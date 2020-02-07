Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Sidharth Shukla Entertains The Housemates With His Mimicry Skills

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular entertainment reality shows on Indian television. This season is fast turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of some high octane dram. But it also had its light moments which was also enjoyed by the viewers.

Now the makers have shared a promo video of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13. The promo features Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla having a fun entertainment session in the living room. The promo starts with Sidharth Shukla mimicking Bigg Boss and giving a task to the housemates.

Watch the upcoming episode:

Sidharth Shukla mimics Bigg Boss and asks everyone to gather in the living area and says Bigg Boss is giving a task which will not help them in any way. He further mimics the Bigg Boss' voice and entertains Rashami, Arti and Mahira. He says that housemates can only perform this task if they are fit and says that Rashami can do the task if her fingers are fine and Shehnaaz Gill is not feeling sick. He avoids Asim Riaz’s thing and says if Sidharth Shukla can control aggression and Arti Singh does not panic they can perform the task.

He further adds this task can be only done by Mahira Sharma as she is the only fit one inside the house. He also says that she will herself supervise the whole task because she does not like being supervised by anyone. Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh burst into laughter as Sidharth mimics Bigg Boss and reveals everyone’s excuses. They all have a fun time with Sidharth Shukla and the way he entertains everyone.

Rashami Desai is spotted styling Mahira Sharma's hair and fans wonder if there is a new friendship budding between the two? Well, the upcoming episode will have all the answers. From the promo, the upcoming episode looks quite fun-filled and entertaining. Stay tuned and watch Bigg Boss 13 episodes at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9:00 PM from Saturday-Sunday on ColorsTV.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

