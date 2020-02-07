Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Trying To Break Arti Singh And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television right now. The show will see an engaging finale in the upcoming week. The contenders who are now left in the race for the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh.

The upcoming episode will witness a task wherein the BB Elite Club members -- Sidharth, Asim and Rashami will have the option to probably save the remaining contestants from eviction and give them the required immunity to move ahead in the top 5. Since Sidharth, Rashami and Asim are already safe from the nominations, Shehnaaz, Paras, Mahira and Arti will be participating in the task.

Paras gets teary-eyed after Sidharth saves him in the task

By the looks of the promo, Sidharth will choose to save Paras from the eviction and will open him out of his cage. Sidharth can be seen telling Asim and Rashami that he is steadfast in his decision as Paras had saved him once from the nomination.

Sidharth and Asim once again get physical during grabbing the keys which soon leads to an altercation between the two in the task. But Sidharth somehow manages to free Paras which gets the latter emotional as he did not expect Sidharth to save him.

Asim starts lashing out at Sidharth for not saving Arti

But soon Asim starts accusing Sidharth of backstabbing Arti and Shehnaaz. Asim can be seen telling Sidharth that this is the reason why he does not have any friends. However, Shehnaaz can be seen defending Sidharth and tells Asim not to create a wedge between their friendship.

Even Rashami tries to stop Asim from lashing out at Sidharth. However, Arti can be seen breaking down in the promo. It will be interesting to see whether this will affect Sidharth and Arti's friendship. Sidharth tells Asim that he will not get anything by trying to break his friendship with Shehnaaz and Arti at this point in the game.

