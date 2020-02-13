Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Evicted In Surprise Mid-night Eviction

On February 13, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma was evicted from Bigg Boss house in a mid-night eviction. Mahira was in the top seven contestants and has left the house only two days prior to the Grand Finale. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star Vicky Kaushal entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and had a lot of fun with the contestants. However, while he was on his way out he told the contestants that he would not go out of the house alone.

He asked all the contestants to pick a black coloured cloth with a number on it. While all the seven contestants picked up a cloth, Vicky Kaushal took the last cloth. He then asked all the contestants to layout the cloth on a wooden table laced in from of them. After the cloth was placed, Bigg Boss switched off the lights and the word 'Mahira' was written on the cloth. Mahira Sharma was evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Mahira Sharma gets evicted

Mahira Sharma hugged Paras Chhabra as she wept into his chest. She was heard saying that her dream was broken after she was evicted. Even after she walked out she stated that she doesn't want to get out of the house. However, she bid adieu to her fellow housemates as she parted ways with them. She even asked the housemates to take care of Paras Chhabra as she left the Bigg Boss 13 house with Vicky Kaushal.

Mahira Sharma shared a close bond with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra while inside the house. Mahira and Paras would often hug and kiss each other, leading their fans to believe that they were much more than friends. They have seen taking a stand for each other and constantly supporting each other in the tasks as well as in the arguments that they had in the house.

During the first finale which was held only a month after Bigg Boss 13 went on air, Salman Khan revealed that Mahira Sharma was not in the Top 6 according to the audience's vote. In the episode, it was revealed that due to the lack of interest from Rashami Desai and Devoleena, Mahira Sharma found herself in the qualifying position. Mahira was constantly accused to be a weak contestant and the netizens often claimed that she was only in the game because of Paras Chhabra.

Mahira Sharma is an actor as well as a model, who has appeared in many music videos. Mahira's fans were impressed by her fashionable looks and her fancy earrings. Mahira Sharma’s brother had entered the Bigg Boss house recently and the netizens loved the sibling’s bond.

