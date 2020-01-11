'Bigg Boss 13' Written Update For January 10: Asim Showcases His Rapping Skills

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants showed their funny avatars to the viewers. They did stand-up comedy to entertain the other participants and the audience.

Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, and Arti Singh left no stone unturned in making the fellow contestants laugh with their gig.

About Rashami Desai's set

Rashami Desai’s set was all about making fun of Siddharth Shukla. During her part, she called Sidharth “a nice guy” and completed her sentence by saying that “the joke is over”. After that, Rashami also gave a box to Shehnaaz and ask her to consume the contents. She added that the box has been sent over by NASA scientists and it was ‘full of attention’.

Asim's showcased his rapping chops

The contestants could not stop themselves from woohoo-ing and cheering when Asim appeared on the stage. He impressed the live audience with his incredible rapping skills. Shehnaaz Gill discussed her bond with Shukla. On the other hand, Mahira looked upset.



Later on, Siddharth appreciated Gill by revealing that she looked cute when she argued with Paras Chhabra the day before. He said, “Tere Face Se Dikh Gaya Tha ki Tu Hari Nahi Ladai Mein, Lekin Khud Se Haar Gayi. Tujhe Bolna Bhi Tha Aur Nahi Bhi Bolna Tha. Woh Bahut Cute Phase Tha, Isliye Mujhe Aake Tujhe Hug Karna Tha.”

By this, he meant that it was evident with her face that she wanted to fight but stop it too. Though she lost to herself, she did not stop fighting. During that phase, he wanted to hug her immediately.

Rashami strikes a casual conversation with Shehnaaz

Rashami also had a candid conversation with Gill regarding the bond that she shares with Sidharth. Desai revealed that she thought Shehnaaz was fooling around with Sidharth earlier. But now she got clear that Shehnaaz had developed feelings for Sidharth. Rashami advised her to keep her focus intact in the game. She also asked her to take the step towards her feelings after she leaves the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz also cried while telling Sidharth that he made fun of her, which hurt her.



