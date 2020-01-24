Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 23 | Asim And Shehnaaz Teaming Up Against Siddharth?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – January 23, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode started as Asim Riaz lost his calm when Siddharth Shukla constantly kept commenting in between his conversation with Shefali Jariwala regarding eggs. Siddharth told her what he thinks about her and Asim's relationship. Shehnaaz too put forth her point of view regarding the matter. Siddharth told Shehnaaz that he cannot hate her ever, but he will also not be in touch with her. This left Shehnaaz rather surprised. Meanwhile, Paras seemed to be upset and he ranted before Mahira Sharma and Shefali about his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.

The next morning, everyone got into an argument when Shehnaaz told Shefali and others that from now, the contestants will make their own paranthas. Another argument followed between Paras and Rashami over duties. Siddharth and Shehnaaz's banter also continued this time, over Arti Singh and some other issues. Rashami went to Siddharth and asked him if he thinks that he got typhoid because of her paranthas and also asks him why did he refuse from eating them today. Shehnaaz sang pehle baar pyaar hua while Siddharth teased her.

Bigg Boss then announced the next captaincy task and also said that post their fight last time, Siddharth and Asim will not be contending for captainship this week as a lesson. According to the task, a huge spider was placed in the garden area and every time the spider would move, it would also lay eggs and the contestants were supposed to collect maximum eggs in their baskets. The one with the least amount of eggs in the first round would get eliminated from the task and would become the sanchalak. Shefali read out the rules for the task. Siddharth explained the strategy to Paras and team, while Asim explained it to his team. Everyone was busy collecting eggs from each other's baskets, that lead to a lot of chaos. As a result, Bigg Boss asked them to stop the task, leading to a fight between Paras and Vishal. Siddharth and Shehnaaz got into a war of words while Mahira kept shouting, and a fight followed between Paras and Asim. Rashami decided to not play the game saying she does not want to be a part of violence. Shehnaaz supported Asim, while Mahira and Paras discussed how it was a mistake to support Shehnaaz. Siddharth and Shehnaaz get into another argument while Paras and others discuss the game forward.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.