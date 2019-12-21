 Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 20: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Fight Again

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with contestants dancing to the song Galti Se Mistake. The cold war between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma concerning Paras continued. Mahira complained to Paras Chhabra about the same. To which Paras replied saying that he is with her. However, Mahira was displeased because she felt that Paras only says that he with her but he doesn’t mean it. In the meantime, Sidharth Shukla was seen telling Shehnaaz that her presence in the Bigg Boss 13 house doesn’t affect him anymore. Mahira stopped Paras from talking to Shehnaaz.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: Asim And Paras's Rift Turns Ugly Post Luxury Budget Task

Shehnaaz told Asim that Mahira gets affected when Paras is with her and talks to her. She added that Mahira will get out of the house without being getting nominated. Paras defended Mahira when Shehnaaz said it. However, both Shehnaaz and Paras discussed it trying to clear their problems. Mahira spoke to Shefali Jariwala about Shehnaaz. On the other hand, Shehnaaz was seen complaining Sidharth for not talking to her. Sidharth Shukla indirectly flirted with Shefali Bagga. Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz laughed about it. Shefali Bagga walked away from them but Sidharth went to call her. Shefali Bagga called Sidharth fake. However, he tried to sort things with her.

Arhaan, Vishal and Asim were seen discussing how Sidharth has become Paras' chamcha. They also took a dig at Paras by gifting him spoons (chamchas). Rashmi apologised to Arhaan, she also said that once she gets out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she will get give it back to everyone. In the meantime, Arhaan broke down and Rashami pacified him. She also thanked Arhaan for whatever he has done for her and added that her journey with him was good.

Asim was given a police uniform and was asked to cut challans for the housemates who break any rules. He was also allowed to give others duties or punishment and even send them to jail. Rashami advised Asim to make specific rules. The first rule was that no one can fight in the house. The second rule said that every contestant has to resolve all their issues with each other. Paras was made to stay away from Mahira and was also made to spend time with Shehnaaz. Asim also warned Mahira, Shefali Bagga and Paras and wrote the rules on the board.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat To Enter The House? Read Details

There were more rules like doing the freeze task and boys doing makeup. Vikas refused to complete the task and was sent to jail by Asim. Meanwhile, Paras rubbed everything from the board and was made to blow balloons as his punishment. The task, however, continued in a smooth manner. However, Asim asked Sidharth to not to talk to Vikas which he refused. Bigg Boss 13 contestants were not allowed to use to washroom except Sidharth. There was a quarrel between Asim and Vikas over not following rules.

Asim asked Sidharth to participate in the game as he looked physically fit and he agreed. Rashami agreed with Asim and later Sidharth passed some comment on Rashami. Rashmi got angry when he ended up calling her naukrani. Vikas took a stand for Sidharth. Arhaan and Sidharth also fought because of the same. Vikas said that Asim intentionally bought the topic out to create quarrel. Rashami fought with Sidharth and cried in front of Shefali Bagga and Madhurima.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: On Salman Khan's Show, Aishwarya Rai Finds A Mention Yet Again

Rashmi confronted Sidharth asked him what kind of girl she is. Vikas explained everything to Madhurima and said that Asim instigated everything. He further added that Salman Khan will tell everyone what happened exactly. Paras agreed with Vishal and he takes Rashami away and also was seen pacifying her. On the other hand, Sidharth and Asim continued to fight and Arhaan barged in. Shefali Jariwala is displeased by Asim and supported Asim. In the meantime, Rashami cried alone. Sidharth spoke to Bigg Boss about Asim pushing him and instigating the fight. Vikas accused Arhaan of seeking limelight by creating fights. He told Rashami that Arhaan isn’t good for him. However, Rashami clarified it with Vikas.

Mahira told Shehnaaz that she likes Paras and asked her to stay away from him. Sidharth and Asim got involved in their fight. Shehnaaz gave it back to Paras and Mahira. She walked away from there and breaks down while Sidharth taunted her indirectly. Shefali Bagga while pacifying Shehnaaz said that Mahira is the root cause of every problem. Asim, Rashami and other contestants also joined her which further worsened the situation. Sidharth and Vikas discussed how the woman card is being played. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Nov 15: Devoleena Tells Rashami That Sidharth Is A Good Player

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.