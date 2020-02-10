Bigg Boss 13: Jitendra Kumar Reveals He Did THIS After Kissing Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Jitendra Kumar will be making his debut in Bollywood with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will be seen in a lead role with Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie. Recently the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan made an appearance at Bigg Boss 13 for promotion of the film. He was asked by show’s host Salman Khan about the much talked about the kiss between him and Ayushmann. Let's see what he has to say about it.

Jitendra Kumar visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 with co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta. In a recently released promo video, host Salman Khan first joked about the kiss and asked Jitendra about how he felt about it gesturing if he wiped his lips afterward. Ayushmann replied to Salman’s teasing question that just looks at how happy he is.

Salman then asked Jitendra about what he did after kissing Ayushmann. Jitendra Kumar then told everyone that not only he wiped off his lips but he also drank warm water and gargled. On this hilarious response from Jitendra Kumar, Salman is seen placing his head on Ayushmann’s shoulders as they both burst out laughing. In the video, Salman is also seen preparing ‘Paani Puri’ for Neena Gupta.

Jitendra Kumar is currently busy with promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a comedy-drama film and follows the journey of a gay couple played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The film is expected to release on February 21.

