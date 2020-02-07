Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 06, 2020 | Mahira And Paras Misbehave

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched entertainment reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Expresses Sympathy For Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss 13 – February 06, 2020 written update

The episode started as the housemates woke up to an energetic song. Rashami hilariously asked Shehnaaz to talk to the crow which she refused to do. Rashami called her selfish saying that the latter did not talk to anyone when she was with Siddharth. Mahira and Paras talked about who among them will be the top five housemates as per the calculations of Arti and others. Later on, Rashami called Arti a ‘kaamchor’ that led to a minor tiff between the two of them.

The housemates were given a unique task by Bigg Boss in which the non-elite members had to remain inside the turtle shells unless the task stops in order to gain immunity. The elite members had to fight against the non-elites and try their best to get them out of their shells. Rashami was assigned as the sanchalak of the task.

The task began and the non-elites entered their respective shells. Asim threw pepper powder on everyone. Mahira pulled out her hand in between, post which Shehnaaz gave an idea to Rashami to oust the former if she does it again. Rashami then announced that Mahira was out of the task as she took her hand out despite being warned once. Mahira refused to come out which led to an ugly spat between her and Rashami. She then said that she will come out if only Bigg Boss said so.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mall Task Cancelled After Huge Number Of Fans Gather At The Venue?

Rashami then announced that Paras was also eliminated as he had put his hand out. Just like Mahira, Paras also refused to come out. He asked Bigg Boss to intervene post which he is informed that the sanchalak’s decision was the final word. After that, both Paras and Mahira came out. On being prompted by Mahira, Shehnaaz said that it was her strategy to tell Rashami to oust Paras and Mahira from the task. Paras then came and destroyed the shells of both, Shehnaaz and Arti. This led to a major argument among all the housemates. Arti and Shehnaaz commented that Mahira did not play on her own.

Bigg Boss reprimanded Paras for destroying the shells and trying to cancel the task. They were informed that two more shells were sent for Shehnaaz and Arti so that they could continue the task. Paras and Mahira were still a part of the task who could either help Shehnaaz and Arti or go against them.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Mother Did Not Approve Her Participation

Paras, Mahira and Asim strategized against Arti and Shehnaaz. After that, they tried different strategies to oust the other two from the shells. Paras threw talcum powder inside Shehnaaz’s shell but to no avail. He then threw some spice powder inside their shells too. Shehnaaz finally came out and after some time, Arti also came out. Shehnaaz said that her father was, in fact, right about Paras being her enemy.

Siddharth told Arti not to drink the cup of tea given by Asim during the task as he had mixed Paras' medicine in it. Bigg Boss informed the housemates that the non-elite members had been nominated for the week as they had lost the task. On the other hand, elite club members Siddharth, Asim and Rashami used their immunities to save themselves from nominations. Mahira got upset after which Paras tried to pacify her. She then said that she missed home, post which Paras asked her to come and stay with him or meet him sometimes. He asked her whether she will miss him which she denied.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaaz got involved in an imaginary and hilarious phone conversation. Rashami and Arti had a discussion about the other housemates and the probability of reaching the finale. Arti said that Shehnaaz was a strong player, post which Rashami said that eventually she became attached to Shehnaaz. Later on, Shehnaaz and Arti discussed the same. Stay tuned.

Also Read | Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami’s Journey Was Nothing Short Of A Tsunami, Reveals Her Mom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.