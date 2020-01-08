Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For January 07: Shehnaaz Filps, Entire House Nominated

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 06 | Shehnaaz And Vishal Lose Their Calm.

Bigg Boss 13 – January 7 written update:

Last night's episode continues with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's word war. In the last episode, Bigg Boss gives the duo the option of either adjusting with each other or quitting the show. Other contestants try to calm Vishal and talk him out of taking a regretful decision. Madhurima feels sorry for her actions towards Vishal. She apologises to him and promises to stay away. Rashami and Arti also get into a sarcastic, sweet-spicy argument. Siddharth and Shehnaaz again get into an argument.

Post the lights going off, Siddharth gets annoyed with Sana and leaves the bedroom. Siddharth Shukla is seen sleeping in the garden area. Arti tries to convince Sana to hang out with Paras and Mahira, however, Shehnaaz does not agree to it. Instead, she starts crying. The war of words again sparks between Madhurima and Vishal, Rashami tries to cut them off. Vishal again tries to talk to Madhurima while she is working. Bigg Boss announces the unique nomination of the entire house. Shehnaaz flips during the nomination and gets into an argument with Mahira. Shehnaaz and Siddharth again have a fallout.



Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga says Rashami Desai is a ‘Dogli’

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla gets back at Asim Riaz for insulting his father

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami to Kushal-Andy; Some of the nastiest fights in the house

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.