Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Jan 25 & 26 | Shefali Jariwala Evicted

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at most of the contestants for their misbehaviour. Read to get the update on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes-

Bigg Boss 13- Weekend Ka Vaar for January 25 and 26

Saturday

Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar started as Salman Khan talked about the ongoing chaos in the house. He then spoke about Himesh Reshammiya’s entry in the BB house. The morning began with a song by Himesh as the renowned singer gave a surprise visit to the housemates while they were asleep. He was in the house to promote his movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. Later, Himesh joined Salman on the stage. He spoke to Salman about the tealeaves incident and the duo had a laugh over it. The duo also crooned some songs together.

Salman also talked about the issues going on in the house. He began with Vishal getting up from the horse during the BB Elite Club task. He also took a funny jibe at him being hit by ex-flame, Madhurima Tuli last week. Salman asked Asim if he saw Vishal getting up from the horse. While Vishal agreed, Asim said he didn’t see it. Vishal defended his act in front of Salman. The Dabangg 3 star also talked about the makdi task and about Vishal’s confused sanchalan. He told him that his friends in the house find him as a weak contestant.

Salman gave an patient hearing to Siddharth for talking about Asim’s father. The superstar asked Siddharth that he shouldn’t be saying such demeaning words for anyone’s family. Paras also slammed Asim for talking about his family. Soon, Asim, Siddharth, and Paras got into an argument. Salman warned Asim and Siddharth about talking ill about anyone’s family, failing which the duo will be kicked out with instant effect. He also told Siddharth that he will be shocked to see his own performance on the show, once he’s out. Next, Asim came on Salman’s radar again and Salman lashed at him for his frequent tiffs with Siddharth. While Asim claimed he had been controlling his anger, Salman cleared that he had been failing at it, terribly. He slammed him about calling Parag Tyagi a ‘nalla’. Salman lost his calm with the ongoing arguments and said that everybody in the house is wrong.

Later, Salman Khan welcomed Jawaani Jaaneman stars, Alaya Furniturewala and Saif Ali Khan on the stage. The superstar also congratulated Saif over the success of his latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif revealed that his mother in law, Babita Kapoor, is a big fan of Bigg Boss 13. Housemates were happy to see Saif and Alaya on stage with Salman.

Paras was worried about elimination and told Mahira that he wanted to be eliminated before her. Shehnaaz later tried explaining her game to Shefali and Arti and said that she has a good vibe going with Siddharth. She also talked about what went wrong with Siddharth. Shefali defended Siddharth and tried explaining his point of view. Paras and Mahira talked about Shehnaaz’s flipping nature. Salman bids goodbye for the day.

Sunday

Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar started as Salman Khan entered the stage and greeted everyone. He then gave them a luxury budget task, post which Shehnaaz was sent to the confession room while others had to give answers related to her. They will get a luxury budget item for every correct answer. They ended up giving five correct answers and one wrong answer. Salman then said that Shehnaaz entertains everyone inside the house despite being a flipper.

Later, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor enter the house to promote their movie, Street Dancer 3D. Everyone played musical chairs, but the twist here was that the housemates were blindfolded. Mahira ended up winning the task. Thereafter, Remo D’Souza entered the house and gave them another task for elite membership. Two housemates each were called and asked to break the clock of one of the housemates whose time they think was over inside the house.

Post that, the Street Dancer 3D team entered the stage and greeted Salman Khan. Thereafter, they got involved in some fun banter. Few of them also danced to the tune of some amazing songs. Post which Salman entered the house through Me-TV again along with Remo, Shraddha and Varun. The rest of the team also greeted the housemates. Varun and others taught the housemates the special hook step of a song from their movie which left everyone in splits.

Later, the Elite Club task was held between Siddharth, Mahira, Paras and Arti in which they had to spin a wheel and answer certain questions. An audience poll was held and at last, Siddharth ended up being the second member of the Elite Club. After some time, Salman announced that Shefali Jariwala had been evicted from the house. Post that, the housemates started discussing different topics including Vishal getting more votes than Rashami. Towards the end of the episode, Salman informed the audience about the new entry of the family members of the housemates into the BB house. Stay tuned.

