'Bigg Boss 14' Makers Have Already Come Up With A New Tagline? Details Inside

Actor Salman Khan will shoot for the promo of Bigg Boss 14 from his Panvel farmhouse and the makers of the controversial show have already come up with an interesting tagline, claims a report published by a leading news daily. Taking some cues from the previous season, the makers have reportedly decided to use the tagline: ‘Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking’ for the upcoming season, infusing minor changes when compared to the last season. Last year, the makers of the show had settled on ‘Bigg Boss 13 Tedha’.

BB14 to have a Lockdown theme?

The report further claims that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have approached actors like Sugandha Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma and Mishal Raheja for the show. However, no official statements have been passed by the makers or the actors yet. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 will be inspired by the lockdown and the makers intend to bring the new season by September end to the audience. It was earlier reported that hygiene would be at the crux of the contract and if the contestants fail to maintain basic hygiene standards, they would be disqualified immediately. The report adds that the upcoming show won't have any contestant who has international travel history for this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all the contestants involved.

All about Bigg Boss:

Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the show for the past 10 years.

Salman- on the work front

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. According to a leading news portal, Salman Khan, who was offered the role of the eldest brother in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

