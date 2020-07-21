'Bigg Boss 14' To Have Salman Khan Shooting From His Farmhouse Amid Fear Of COVID-19?

Recently, an entertainment news portal published a report which spilled the beans around the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 that is hosted by Salman Khan. Stating the shooting schedule update, the report mentioned that host Salman Khan will shoot from his Panvel farmhouse for Bigg Boss 14. The report reasoned that the decision has been taken considering the on-going pandemic situation. Read on to know more details of Bigg Boss 14's shooting schedule.

Salman Khan to shoot Bigg Boss 14 from his farmhouse?

The report stated that starting the shoot amid the Coronavirus outbreak is risky. And, concerning the health and well-being of the crew of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan is planning to shoot from his farmhouse with a small crew. Interestingly, the report added that the makers will make sure that the contestants, who will participate in the upcoming show, follow social distancing and other guidelines given by the government.

Bigg Boss 14 updates

There are many reports making rounds on the internet giving a sneak peek into the upcoming show. Reportedly, all the contestants, who will go inside the BB house, will be tested before entering the show. It is speculated that the theme for the 14th season of Bigg Boss will be a jungle. It is also said that there will be regular check-ups of the cast and the crew of Bigg Boss 14. It is also rumoured that the number of contestants has also been reduced by the makers for this season.

On the other side, it is being reported that if a contestant will have any health difficulties during the show, they will be eliminated. Along with this, the elimination will take place after testing. According to various online reports, the payment cycle will also be affected as the participants will not be paid every week. There will be a specific contract with each contestant considering the budget of Bigg Boss 14. Reportedly, if the show gets pulled down amid the pandemic, the contestants will not get any payment for the rest of the episodes.

