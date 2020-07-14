'Bigg Boss 14': Makers To Introduce New Format With A Lockdown Connection

Famous reality show Bigg Boss 14 has created a buzz among the fans before it has even started. After the fun-filled 13th season of the reality show, the enthusiasm regarding the next season has started doing rounds on the Internet with full zeal. Now as per reports by a leading publication, Bigg Boss 14, will witness a 'huge' change in the format, and it will have a lockdown connection. According to the reports, the makers of the reality show are all set to introduce a new format that is believed to be influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown situation.

Bigg Boss 14 makers to come up with a lockdown connection

The new reports suggest that the show will revolve around the lockdown which is also believed to be the major highlight in the upcoming season of the show. The reports state that the norms related to social distancing will also be thoroughly followed inside the house in this season. Moreover, reportedly there are chances that the tagline of this years’ season could be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown edition’.

According to the format of the show, every year the contestants are kept completely disconnected from the outside world, but according to reports, this time things would see a great change with a new set of rules. The reports claim that this year, the show is known to bring something out of the box with its every season and it may allow housemates to get their cell phones and use it to interact with the outside the Bigg Boss house world. The reports also state that the BB 14 housemates will be seen using electronic gadgets to make vlogs or send video messages to their loved ones. Though things are yet to be finalised and put on the papers, yet these things seems to arouse curiosity I the hearts of the fans regarding the forthcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for the longest time and has received immense love and appreciation from the audiences. Reportedly, not only will Salman Khan be back to host Bigg Boss 14 but he has also asked for higher pay. The Bigg Boss 13 has been the best and most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of this reality television show to be hosted by the Bollywood actor yet again for the eleventh time in a row. If the global pandemic had not occurred, the superstar would have already started shooting for the show and the initial promos of Bigg Boss 14 would be out by now. But, because the entire world has been on a standstill due to the global pandemic, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have pushed the show ahead.

