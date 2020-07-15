Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' To Start Airing From September, Suggest Reports

One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its much-awaited 14th season in the month of September and fans are sure to be happy as actor-host Salman Khan will also come on board. Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan, who is currently spending time in his Panvel farmhouse is getting ready to shift into a new house.

The reality show will return with its 14th edition and Salman Khan who has been hosting the Bigg Boss show ever since Season 4, will be back come September. It is also being reported that with Salman Khan on-board the reality tv show will premiere in the next two months. They have also reportedly started talking to potential participants as well.

Among the participants who have been approached are television actors, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan. It was also revealed that Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has also been approached to be a participant for the show. However, Rajeev rubbished all the reports saying that they are all rumours.

Talking about the Bigg Boss 14, this year it is reported that the show will only have celebrities and no commoners just like last year. However, the technicalities around the show are still being worked on due to the ongoing epidemic.

Also read | Ex-Bigg Boss Star Shefali Jariwala's Net Worth Is A Testimony To Her Success In TV & Films

About Bigg Boss 13

Also read | Adhyayan Suman Refutes Rumours Of Participating In 'Bigg Boss 14'; Check Out His Tweet

Bigg Boss 13 was a blockbuster and as it premiered on September 29, 2019, it turned out to be the longest season and ended on February 15. TV actor Sidharth Shukla went on to win the Bigg Boss title and took home the coveted trophy and cash prize. Asim Riaz won first runner-up title, and second runner-up Shehnaaz Gill.

TV actors Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Madhurima Tuli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh were also a part of the show, along with Shehnaaz Jariwala and Koena Mitra. The show received a massive fan-following ever since the show began. It was also known as the controversial shows in the Bigg Boss franchise. Right from friendship to ugly fights, the show had it all. It also reportedly garnered the highest TRP during the time.

Also read | Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Approached For The Next Season Of Salman's 'Bigg Boss'?

Also read | Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala Reveals She Had Her First Epileptic Seizure At 15

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.