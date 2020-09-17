'Bigg Boss 14' To See The Original ‘Gopi Bahu’ Aka Gia Manek In The Show?

The fans of Saath Nibhana Saathiya's original 'Gopi Bahu' aka Gia Manek may have a reason to celebrate as she may be seen in the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Gia had once again grabbed some headlines after one of her scenes from Saath Nibhana Saathiya had gone viral in the form of a rap song. Now, it seems that the actor will once again entice her fans with her stint on the show.

Also Read: CarryMinati To Be Seen In 'Bigg Boss 14' Along With Other YouTubers: Reports

Gia Manek to enter the Bigg Boss house?

According to a news report in India Today, Gia will be tested for the novel coronavirus and will be quarantining herself before entering the Bigg Boss house. The show will be premiering on October 3, 2020, and will once again be hosted by Salman Khan. However, this will not be the first time that Gia will be participating on a reality show,

The Jeanie Aur Juju actor had gone on to quit Saath Nibhana Saathiya for participating on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaja Jaa in the year 2012. It will be interesting to see the actor charm her fans by being her real self in the controversial reality show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Enter The House Again?

Carryminati not to be part of Bigg Boss 14

Meanwhile, there were rumours about popular YouTuber CarryMinati also being a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. However, in one of his recent live streams, CarryMinati ended the rumours of him being a Bigg Boss contestant this year. The YouTuber went on to dismiss all the rumours of him being a part of the show. As per reports by SpotboyE, the celebs who will be seen as Bigg Boss 14 contestants are Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jaan Sanu, Naina Singh, Akanksha Puri, and others.

Former contestants of Bigg Boss may also be expected to be a part of the new edition of the reality show. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the safety measures will be taken and contestants will also be quarantined for a couple of days before entering the Bigg Boss house this year. Earlier, the show had to get postponed due to the pandemic but now it has been revealed that the show will shoot on October 1 and will air its first episode on October 3.

Also Read: Gopi Bahu Aka Gia Manek Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Pics, Fans Ask 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.