Gopi Bahu Aka Gia Manek Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Pics, Fans Ask 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Gia Manek recently took to her social media to share some glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor shared some beautiful pictures of the Lord Ganesha idol. She also shared her traditional look for the auspicious occasion.

Also Read: Here's The Actual Scene When Rashi Removed Channe From Cooker In Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Gia Manek shares glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

As for the pictures, Gia can be seen standing next to the Lord Ganesha idol which is decorated and is adorned with fruits and flowers. She can be seen sporting a yellow salwar-kameez with a printed dupatta of the same color. She has further paired up the look with statement dangler earrings, radiant makeup, and her hair tied to a neat bun.

The Jeanie Aur Juju actor can also be seen carrying a golden-colored Potli to go with the attire. But it is her infectious smile which is stealing the show in the entire look. The second picture has her offering her something to the Lord Ganesha idol.

The third picture is a candid click which has Gia looking out of the window. One can see a lovely glimpse of her neatly tied up hairdo with a white Gajra. Take a look at the pictures which were shared by the Badi Door Se Aye Hain actor.

Also Read: Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Rap's Funny Recreation By Ronit Ashra Leaves Fans In Splits

Fans ask Gia, 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha'

Meanwhile, Gia has also become quite the meme sensation after the rap song from her Saath Nibhana Saathiya cooker scene has gone viral amongst the netizens. The scene has Kokilaben played by Rupal Patel confronting her character along with Raashi essayed by Rucha Hasnabis. Musician Yashraj Mukhate created a song using Rupal's dialogues from the scene.

Some of the fans also asked her the infamous question from the song, 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' on the comments section under her post. While some of the fans reacted on her post with the lyrics of the funny viral song which said, 'Gas Par Chadha Diya'. Take a look at the reactions of the netizens under the actor's post.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video Of Foreigners Reacting To Indian Television Serials

Earlier, Gia had also started a meme-fest on social media after a scene of her character washing her husband's laptop had gone viral on social media. The actor had become a household name for her portrayal as Gopi Bahu in the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She was later replaced by actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.