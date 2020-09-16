Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Enter The House Again?

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to air from October 3 on Colors channel with a grand premiere. After many speculations, it is still not revealed about who all are the official contestants of the season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss. Many reports state that many old contestants may join for the season 14, however other reports also state that some Youtubers are also set to join the Colors channel reality show. In the latest reports by Pinkvilla, it is speculated that ex-contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma may enter Season 14 of the reality show for a specific task. Take a look at the recent promos and teasers shared by the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on his social media handle.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to enter Bigg Boss in Season 14?

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 will see some ex-contestants from the previous season to support the contestants of this season by participating in a task. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma are the names that are being speculated for this special task in Bigg Boss season 14. However, neither Paras nor Mahira has given any clear statements on the same. The other contestants who are rumoured to be finalised for Bigg Boss 14 include names like Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan. It is reported that the contestants finalised would be put in quarantine from September 20th.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Bigg Boss 14 will only feature only celebrities this year and no commoners. Some of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are speculated to be Pavitra Punia, known for participating in Spitsvilla 3 and appearing in TV shows including Naagin. It will also feature Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, and Naina Singh as the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Although official confirmation of the contestants is yet to come, there are some more celebs who are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 including Shagun Pandey, Tina Datta, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, and Adhyayan Suman. Colors channel has yet to release the official list of contestants participating in Bigg Boss 14.

