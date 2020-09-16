CarryMinati To Be Seen In 'Bigg Boss 14' Along With Other YouTubers: Reports

Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known as CarryMinati, is all over the internet due to the conjectures of him entering the Bigg Boss house this year as a contestant. YouTuber CarryMinati is expected to be seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 14 alongside a few other YouTubers. Take a look at what the reports have to say along with the YouTuber's response.

Is CarryMinati going to Bigg Boss?

The news about CarryMinati in Bigg Boss house has been viral all over the internet. According to a report by India Today, the YouTuber will be seen in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 alongside three other YouTubers. As per the same report, CarryMinati, along with the other YouTubers who are speculated to be Bigg Boss 2020 contestants, have been quarantined at a hotel in Mumbai post which he will be seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house when the first episode airs on October 3.

There are still a few speculations about the confirmation of this news as he hasn’t confirmed it on his own. However, in one of his recent live streams, CarryMinati ended the rumours of him being a Bigg Boss contestant this year. A fan shared a video clip of the live stream on Twitter where Ajey aka CarryMinati clearly dismissed the rumours. Check it out-

Bigg Boss 14 contestants list

As per reports by SpotboyE, the celebrities who will be seen as Bigg Boss 14 contestants are Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jaan Sanu, Naina Singh, Akanksha Puri and others. Former contestants of Bigg Boss are also expected to be a part of the new edition of the reality show. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the safety measures will be taken and contestants will be quarantined for a couple of days before entering the Bigg Boss House this year. Earlier, the show got postponed due to the pandemic but now it has been revealed that the show will shoot on October 1 and will air its first episode on October 3.

Image Source- Ajey Nagar Instagram

