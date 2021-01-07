'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 6, 2021: A New Winner For The Fifth Task

The episode starts off with Rio and Somu having a chat outside the house. Rio speaks to Somu and says that he fears that his image is portrayed negatively amid the show. Somu hears him out and assures him that he has seen an amazing change in character. He tells Rio that he has begun to admit his mistakes and work constructively and that is an aspect that he truly was impressed by. Somu assures Rio that he just needs to work on his anger because besides that he is a good player destined to win.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 30: Shivani Breaks Down Into Tears

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update for January 6, 2021

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 3: A Contestant Gets Evicted From The House

Ticket to Finale part 4

The fourth ticket to finale task goes underway and the contestants are instructed to play the game. The rules of the game require each contestant to hold one ball and a round object. The housemates must rotate it continuously throughout the game and also follow the orders by Bigg Boss. The one who manages to put up with this task till the end will be named the winner. The game begins and contestants find it hard to keep the ball rotating; however, Bala and Rio manage to stay in the game for a bit longer. Eventually, as the game proceeds for over 30 minutes, it is revealed that Bala lost the ball. Bigg Boss was quite impressed with their work and praised them for rotating the ball for over 30 minutes. Rio wins the fourth task.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update January 4: Bala Wins The Ticket To Finale Part 1 Task

Ticket to Finale part 5

The fifth task requires housemates to tear up the masks and speak their heart out. Thus, Aari goes first and speaks about Somu. Eventually, all the remaining housemates begin to speak out in favour of each other. In the process, they also point out the shortcomings of other contestants as per their point of view. The entire session goes as planned and a number of people speak about Shivani and Somu throughout the game. As the game goes by, the housemates have several jovial moments which cause laughter among them. Eventually, the results are called out and the housemates stop with the task. It is announced that according to the discussions they had, contestants were numbered in a certain way. Thus Somu emerged victorious in the fifth task whereas Shivani and Gabby were behind by one point each.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update For January 5: The Third Task Finally Gets Its Winner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.