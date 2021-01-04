'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 3: A Contestant Gets Evicted From The House

The episode begins with Kamal Haasan greeting the audience on the occasion of New Year and wishing the housemates as well. He then asks the housemates to begin requesting votes from the audiences as the final stages of the show have begun. He instructs the housemates to head towards the confession room and give the viewers a reason to vote for them. Upon saying this, the actor immediately calls out Bala and asks him to come to the confession room first as he wishes to speak to him privately.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 3

The conversation between Bala and Kamal Haasan

Upon entering the confession room, Kamal Haasan asks Bala to speak clearly about certain statements he made earlier in the house. Bala understands what the host is asking him and addresses him by saying that his motive behind the sentence was taken in a wrongful manner. He clarifies that the previous winners of Bigg Boss did nothing and yet won the title. By this statement, Bala meant to praise their calm demeanour with which they excelled throughout the show. The contestants try to clear out this notion that was portrayed wrongly in previous episodes which resulted in him being targeted by the housemates.

The eviction

After the long conversation between Kamal and Bala, the host later moves on to take a short break and upon returning, he addresses the rest of the housemates. He mentions that there have been four members in the house who have been nominated. He asks them to sit together as he would announce the one to be evicted. He then begins with Somu and reveals that Somu can continue playing in Bigg Boss as he is safe. He then reveals that he has the option to save one member from the remaining three who have been nominated. He instructs them that once he announces the person whom he would save, the other two would have to go to the storeroom. Haasan then reveals that he will be saving Shivani from nomination. This would mean that Ramya and Aajeedh have to go to the storeroom. If the name in the storeroom bag matches with Kamal Haasan's card, that person will be evicted from the house. The contestants do as instructed and search for the names. Aajeedh’s name comes up and thus it is revealed that he has been evicted from the house. Bala is shocked by this and comments that he wished it were him rather than a good player like Aajeedh.

