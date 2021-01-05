'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update January 4: Bala Wins The Ticket To Finale Part 1 Task

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil is one of the most popular reality shows with a bunch of popular faces. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 January 4 episode begins with all the housemates waking up at 8 am and dancing to the song Padayappa played by Bigg Boss. Later on, Ramya is seen telling Rio that she has his picture to which Rio says that it is about the kitchen team and he changed it because of Anitha. Read further to know Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update for the January 4th episode.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update January 4

Rio explains to Ramya why he changed the kitchen team

When Rio and Ramya talk about the kitchen team being changed, Ramya mentions how much it hurt her. She also says that she was in the kitchen team because no one else in the team knew how to cook. Rio then clarifies why he changed the team, but she complains that he changed it without telling her. She also adds how he says one line to nominate anyone even if he has something in mind.

Ramya says Rio is playing a safe game

When Ramya says Rio is playing a safe game, Rio denies it and states how he is getting blamed for nothing. Later on, she tells Rio that he gave a fake reason in the freeze task and keeps pointing out others’ mistakes without looking at his own mistakes. Meanwhile, Bala apologises to Aari for not behaving well and gives a reason that he did it in anger. He also adds that it affected him when he was called lazy and a dirty game player and was even nominated as the worst performer.

Bigg Boss announces the last nomination process

After having long discussions with Gabby, Bala, Somu and Rio about the house duties, Bigg Boss makes an announcement about the last nomination process and states that they have to nominate two housemates and provide a valid reason with it. Ramya nominates Shivani and Gabby, Bala nominates Aari and Ramya, Shivani nominates Rio and Somu, Gabby nominates Ramya and Bala, Somu nominates Aari and Bala while Rio nominates Bala and Aari. Later on, Bigg Boss announces that the nominated persons will directly be nominated for the week as it is the last nomination.

Rio states that Aari is threatening him

Rio talks to Gabby and states that Aari is threatening him as whenever anyone points out to him, he says that people are watching. As the ticket to the finale task begins, all the contestants gear up for it. They all have to hold water balloons in hand and prevent it from bursting. Bala wins the task as his balloon bursts in the end. The part 2 task involves contestants to stand in a wooden frame and balance it on their head. Rio wins the task and with a few discussions between Ramya and Gabby, the episode finally ends.

