'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 30: Shivani Breaks Down Into Tears

The last episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil ended with the nominations of Gabriella, Shivani, and Aajeedh. In Bigg Boss 4 Tamil latest episode, Balaji and Aari become the part of the statue task. Read more in the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update below.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update -

The entry of Rio’s wife

As the family week was going on in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, Rio’s wife was the one who entered the Bigg Boss house next. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 December 30 episode started with Rio, who was having a conversation with Gabriela and Som. His beautiful wife entered as the main door of the house opened. He was extremely happy to see her and hugged her. The couple was seen getting quite emotional at that time. She put a huge smile on Rio's face and Ramya was also very happy to see them reunite.

Shivani broke down

In the last episode, Shivani’s mother had arrived in the house. Shivani’s mother behaved harshly with her, but Shivani broke down into tears as she had not expected this. She thought about her continuously and was upset with the fact that her mother was not happy seeing her.

Balaji and Aari became the part of the statue task

Bigg Boss was continuously giving commands to everybody about the statue task such as pause, rewind, and forward that the housemates had to follow. Bigg Boss commanded Aari to rewind white he caressed Balaji’s hair when he was having his food. Balaji also got involved in the task bursting out with laughter.

Ramya’s mother entered

While Ramya was in the kitchen, her mother entered the house. All the housemates were very glad to see her. She had a good chat with the contestants and shared her opinion towards them.

Shivani’s mother questioned Balaji

While Shivani’s mother slammed her for losing her individuality, she also included Balaji in the conversation. She asked Balaji some serious questions. She also blamed Shivani for her nomination choices that were continuously nominating Aari as if he was like baggage to her. Shivani ended up breaking down one again.

