Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 7, 2021: The Ticket To Finale Task Resumes

The episode starts off with the housemates recovering from the previous task. No contestant in the ticket to finale task has won a competition twice and thus the game carries forward with new tasks. This time, a seventh task is initiated and the contestants are required to participate in it.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 7, 2021

Ticket to finale task 7

The seventh task in the series requires contestants to roll on the floor and place a ball in a circle. As the contestants roll on the floor, they have to place the ball from one end to the other. Thus, the game gets underway and the task begins. An interruption in the game happens and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to proceed forward by choosing a partner. Soon, the game begins and the contestants begin the task once again with their partners. The game goes on and Somu wins the task. He partners with Shivani and thus she too manages to win the task. Ramya in this case finishes 7th at the points table. Amid this, Bigg Boss announces again that the 5th and 6th spot lies vacant and therefore contestants Rio and Shivani are going to fight for it. The ball game resumes once again and this time the game is between Rio and Shivani only for the 5th and 6th spots. After the buzzer rings, indicating the time is up, Rio manages to secure the 5th position while Shivani finishes last and thus stays on the 6th position.

The second part of the task

Bigg Boss then announces that the contestants are once again going to battle for the 3rd and 4th places. This time around Aari and Bala are called out to fight for their spot on the table. Being in the top three could be beneficial and thus the contents seemed quite competitive. The game begins between Aari and Bala and after a while of tough opposition from both contestants, Bala secures the 3rd place. Eventually, Gabby and Somu are the only ones left and thus the game continues to determine the number one spot in the ticket to finale list. The game goes on and as the buzzer rings, it gets clear that Somu has secured the first place and Gabby moves to second place, with Bala not too far behind at number three.

