Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 8, 2021: The Finale Task Gets Postponed

The episode picks up from where it left off yesterday with Somu taking the lead in the ticket to finale task. Emerging victorious, Bigg Boss praises him for the amazing style of play. Bigg Boss congratulates Somu for also completing the tasks allotted in 59 seconds, the housemates are impressed by this and clap for Somu. It is then revealed that Somu is currently leading the points table for the ticket to finale task with Bala not too far behind.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 8

Another Task

A new day begins and the housemates greet each other. They acknowledge the fact that they have decreased in number since the beginning of the season. This takes the housemates on a nostalgic trip as they miss their previous housemates who have been eliminated. Soon Shivani gets a packet of Hershey’s and she is asked to promote it. After doing that, Somu gets a task to speak something good about the housemates. Thus, the new task requires the housemates to speak positively of everyone present in the house. The task starts and each contestant recalls their happiest memory with everyone present in the house. Things get quite emotional and the housemates bond over the amazing exchange of words. They talk about the fights they’ve had with each other but promise to stay connected despite all the misunderstandings. This gets the housemates very emotional as they realise the show is about to end and they may never meet again. Bigg Boss then plays a slideshow of all their happy moments from the show. The housemates watch and enjoy it.

The Next Task

The next task comes along and Aari reads the instructions for the next task. It is revealed that certain words are kept on the table while all the housemate’s faces are printed in a frame. The housemates have to attach the appropriate words to the frame and thus form their opinion of the contestant. The task begins and the contestants begin to align the words as per the face of the housemate. As the words were being labelled, the housemates also speak about their reason to do so. However, a confusion occurs, which causes Bigg Boss to suspend the task for the time being. He instructs them that the task will be continued later. The housemates agree to this and leave the task room.

