'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 9, 2021: Somu Wins Yet Another Task

This episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 picks up from the last episode. In the previous episode of the show, Bigg Boss halted the task and postponed it due to some reasons. Thus the task continues from thereon and the contestants begin the completion of labelling. The contestants seem to understand the picture task now and thus go about it in the right direction. Bigg Boss verifies this and gives a signal to the housemates to carry forward with the task.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 9, 2021

The Task Resumes

Bala begins the task by labelling Aari. He speaks positively about the housemate and gives his reason for labelling. Further, Rio also applies the same reason to Aari, and thus the game carries forward with the labelling tasks. Eventually, the task comes to an end with a number of people voting for Aari and Gabby. However, since only one winner can come out victorious in the task, Bigg Boss decides to initiate a tie break round. Thus after some interaction with the tied winners, Bigg Boss declares Gabby to be the winner of the task. The housemates seem delighted and agree with this decision made by Bigg Boss. Aari too agrees with the verdict and congratulates Gabby on the win.

Bigg Boss announces negative markings

After the task ends, the housemates resume with their daily chores of the day. Bigg Boss makes an announcement and reveals that certain contestants have gotten negative marks for tasks. Thus as per the negative points table, Gabby loses one point, Ramya does not lose any, Aari loses two, Shivani loses none, Rio loses 2 and Somu loses 1. Thus as per the new ranking, Somu gets to stay in the lead regardless of the points dropping. He stands strong at the points table and appears to be a promising contender for the finale as he dominated all the finale tasks. Thus the episode ends on a good note with Somu dominating the finale task and Gabby becoming the winner of the labelling task. As the finale approaches, the housemates too grow eager for the final stages of the show.

