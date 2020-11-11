'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 10: Contestants Steal Documents During A Task

This episode begins of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil with Rio reading an announcement for the luxury task that has been allotted to them. The task that has been allotted to them involves a contestant who plays the grandmother. The rest of the contestants have been given different roles of the huge family of the grandmother. The contestants simply have to obey the grandmother and in return, they get to inherit the property she has saved.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 10

The Grandmother Task

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil saw Archana getting selected to be the grandmother for this task while the rest of the contestants become different members from the family. As the grandmother, she announces that she wishes to meet her family and thus whoever makes her happy by meeting her during Diwali, will inherit the property. Once the announcement is made, the characters of son and daughter-in-law are played by Som and Ramya. They also have Gabriella with them who pays the role of their daughter. The task begins and everyone tries to please the grandmother.

The Twist in the Task

The rest of the housemates remain clueless to the fact that both Som and Ramya have been secretly assigned a different task. According to Bigg Boss, Som and Ramya were asked to steal the documents from the grandmother. However, they cannot let any house member know about their secret task and must thus carry it all out by themselves.

The Task continues

The house members casually have a chat across the rooms and certain misunderstandings and arguments follow later on. In one instance, Sanam asks Bigg Boss to pair her with someone else as she cannot work with Balaji due to personal reasons. However, the argument is settled and the housemates return to pleasing the grandmother in the task. As the contestants continue their task, Som and Ramya effortlessly steal the documents and run away. They inform Bigg Boss that they have successfully completed the task allotted to them and ask them where to deliver the papers. The housemates soon realise that the documents have been stolen and thus begin looking for them in the house.

