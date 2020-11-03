'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 2, 2020: The Nominations Continue

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil sees Rio and Suchitra conversing in the garden area. The two talk about their journey in the house and how things have been for them. Due to an earlier argument between the two, Rio asks Suchitra to clear her head and have a discussion. Suchitra then talks to him calmly and explains that she feels targeted in the house. Rio listens and advises her to simply observe how everyone is playing and do her thing without bothering about the rest of the crew.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 2, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 21, 2020: Suresh Requests His Own Eviction

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil continues with Samyuktha informing the housemates that they haven’t been taking the cooking tasks seriously. She remarks that she had clearly assigned a few cleaning tasks to people which haven’t been completed in a long time. Suresh overhears the conversation and says that he is busy working out and thus has no time to clean the utensils. Samyuktha then complains about this to Aari and says that Suresh often delays the cooking schedule by having his meals later than everyone. She says that this creates a huge problem for the cooking team as they have to then prepare a meal for just one individual.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Update October 22, 2020: Intense Debate Between Housemates

Elimination Announcement

The day goes on and soon by afternoon, an announcement makes the housemates alert. Bigg Boss announces that the contestants will have to name two housemates among themselves whom they would want to nominate. Bigg Boss also states that once they nominate the two people, the housemates need to specify an appropriate reason for doing so. Thus the housemates are a bit startled with the recent elimination and the quick nominations yet again; however, they begin with their task.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 24, 2020: Kamal Haasan Condemns Balaji

Elimination Process

Archana takes the first start and heads into the confession room where she discusses her nomination to be Anitha and Ramesh. She reveals that the reason she will nominate the two is due to the fact that the two are very emotional and do not take up responsibility. Gabbi then enters and nominates Somu for always being controlled by the housemates and not doing things by himself. The process thus continues for a while and all the housemates begin their process and reasoning. In an hour's time, the process is completed and Bigg Boss announces the scores of the nominations. It is revealed that Aari received 8 nomination votes, while Anitha got 4 votes, Sanam also had 4. Likewise, Archana also had 4, with Somu getting 3 and Suresh at the end with 2.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Update October 26, 2020: New Tasks And Nominations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.